Art contest held for Operation 6

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council will hold an art contest to raise money for Operation 6. (Miner file photo)

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council will hold an art contest to raise money for Operation 6. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 11:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is preparing to showcase Operation 6 and begin housing veterans. They are seeking art for the facility.

According to a news release from JAVC, the art requested should focus on landscape and animals. Community members will also be able to vote for the best piece of art as part of a fundraiser for JAVC and the Kingman Center of the Arts. One vote is $1.

Artists have until June to submit their artwork, and voting ends June 30. Artists can bring their work to the gift shop at Kingman Center for the Arts, 402. E. Beale St. All donated artwork will go into the Operation 6 facility.

