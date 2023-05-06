OFFERS
Licenses and Permits | May 7, 2023

Mohave County issued 8 building permits in the week ending in April 28. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 6, 2023 1:31 p.m.

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending April 28:

– A Rover Electric Inc: Yuca; new 200 amp panel upgrade

– Reynolds, Brandon: Kingman; 200 amp electrical service to existing 22’ X 30’ garage (BLD- 2021-02511)

– First Pentecostal Church of God: Kingman; re-roof

– Manzanares, Ruben: 4989 E. Island Place, Topock; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Shields, Anna: Kingman; demolition

– D H Griffin of Texas Inc: 3000 S. Highway 66, Kingman; NUCOR Stell demo multiple structure & foundation

– Tovar, Leonel: 3586 E. Dove Lane, Kingman; electrical panel upgrade 200 amps

– Benson, Robert: 3289 S. Peridot Road, Golden Valley; demo existing mobile home only-slab to remain

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending May 5:

– Wild West Landscaping & Irrigation: 3442 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care

– Grandama Rita’s Tamales: 2033 Hope Ave., Kingman; mobile food stand

– All Accounting Solutions: 701 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; accountant

– Espinosa, LLC: 3942 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; dirt and rock hauling

– Arlin Arnel dba Amel Fence Co: 3425 N. Bank St., Kingman; general contractor

– American First Aid & Safety: 2143 N. Navajo, Flagstaff; health products

– D.H. Griffin Contracting, Inc: 3000 Old Highway 66, Kingman; construction

– Security Plumbing: 2033 S. Drake Road, Kingman; contractor

