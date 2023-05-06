Nude man illegally enters victim’s home while on shrooms

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on felony trespassing charges after police say he took hallucinogenic mushrooms, before stripping nude and unlawfully entering a neighbor’s home.

The case began at about 10:20 p.m. April 23, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a home on the 3400 block of Big Chief Drive in reference to a domestic incident. While responding officers were taking a statement from the homeowner, police dispatchers informed them of a burglary only a few houses away.

According to police, the initial reporting party informed officers that a family member, identified as 20-year-old Havasu resident Connor J. Sikkenga, had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms and was behaving erratically. The homeowner contacted police dispatchers prior to finding Sikkenga lying nude but conscious on his kitchen floor.

When police arrived at the scene, Sikkenga reportedly rose from the floor and exited the residence through the home’s rear door.

Officers were taking the reporting party’s statement when emergency dispatchers informed them of a burglary in progress three houses away, on the 3400 block of Mockingbird Drive, involving an unclothed man.

Responding officers immediately went to the location, where Sikkenga - still nude - appeared to be exiting the residence.

Sikkenga appeared to be surprised by officers’ arrival, the report said, and attempted to re-enter the victim’s home before police stopped him. According to police, officers forced Sikkenga into a prone position on the ground, and threatened to tase him if he did not comply with officers’ commands. Sikkenga was taken into custody at the scene.

At the time of Sikkenga’s arrest, he allegedly admitted to having consumed an eighth of an ounce of “magic” mushrooms that evening. Because of that statement, and Sikkenga’s erratic behavior, officers transported him to Havasu Regional Medical Center for possible evaluation before ultimately booking Sikkenga into custody at the Lake Havasu City Jail.

According to police, Sikkenga told officers that he had engaged in an argument with his father before leaving his home that evening, while under the mushrooms’ influence. He reportedly said he had attempted to run to a friend’s home nearby, and mistakenly entered the home where the alleged burglary occurred.

Upon entering the unfamiliar residence, Sikkenga said he was surprised by the homeowner. He apologized to the homeowner, he allegedly told police, before he noticed a painting on the homeowner’s wall.

Sikkenga lashed out with his hand, knocking the abstract painting to the floor. According to his alleged statements to investigators, the painting’s colors had frightened him. Sikkenga then attempted to leave, at which point officers took him into custody.

When questioned in the case, Sikkenga reportedly told investigators that he never intended to use hallucinogenic mushrooms again.

Sikkenga has been charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, as well as one felony count of criminal trespassing.

As of Monday, Sikkenga did not appear to be in custody at the Mohave County Jail, nor has his case yet been filed in Mohave Superior Court.