Obituary | Bobby Jay Hinman

It is with great sadness that we announce that the legend himself, the eclectic collector, the deal maker, “Bondo Bob” has passed on to the heavens. We imagine he’s up there right now at a first-rate heavy equipment auction, where the minimum bids are low and the deals are endless.

Bobby Jay Hinman, 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 23 after his traditional Sunday routine of gambling and having a nice dinner at the Riverside. It gives us great peace of mind to know that his luck never ran out, even in death.



Bobby is survived by his constant companion, Duffy; two daughters, Brooke Hinman and Jessie Hinman; son in law, Shane Bekolay; his beloved grandson, Devin Hinman; step children, Jamie Stehly, Michael Howard and Brandon Howard; his two sisters and their spouses, Robin and Lonnie Hinman-Clabaugh and Peggy and Larry Bennett; his nieces, Tifinnie and Breanna. He was proceeded in death by his mother Maxine Clayton and sweet little Mack.

Things will never be the same at the local tractor shop without Bobby. People loved to drop in to see what he was up to, hang out and just shoot the breeze. Bobby enjoyed giving people a hard time, it was his way of showing you that he cared. He also loved going to the Heavy Metal gym every day, the crew there meant a lot to him. Bobby was a character, an undeniable one of a kind that lived life his way and always with a mischievous grin on his face. He will be missed.