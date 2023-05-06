Rants and Raves | May 7, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Everyone, it is going to be getting hot soon. Please don’t leave your dogs in the car. Also please don’t bring them in stores that post “no animals”. Your pets are better off at home.

Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy! They will definitely be “standing back and standing by” in a federal prison! LOL! Who’s next?!? Bannon, Stone, the diaper Don himself? Ahhh the sweet smell of justice is in the air!

Texas ranks 50th in the country for ease of voting and they’re still trying to eliminate voters from voting. This is a Republican Governor who doesn’t stand for American Democracy.

It is time for the senior citizens of mohave county to be treated with respect and give price discount on what they buy! If a senior needs a new (used) car, then, they should have a discount price on the vehicle that they would like! Not all senior citizens are ‘rich!” A great many of us are on social security and that is the only income that we get! Counsel people of mohave county!! Join together and make a law that all business will have senior citizens discount on everything!

Trump just said he will gut the universities of the “Marxists” if re-elected. Yet again blatant fascism from Mussolini and Hitler fan boy Trump.

Kari Lake’s attorneys were fined $2k by AZ Supreme Court for false factual statements in her bid to overturn 2022 Governor election. Lake needs to stop with all the election lies and go away.

So Trump followers are clowns, cult members, small minded and Trump’s a lying lunatic? Would expect no less from a liberal. Look up liar in your Funk and Wagnalls and you’ll find Biden’s picture. Trump will win again, 3rd time.

Baby Owls Rescued – Great story! A large bird resembling a snowy-white egret is stuck in the top of my very tall pecan tree and apparently can’t fly. Can find no help to get it down.



The legal definition of insurrection refers to a violent revolt against the government. Jan 6 was an insurrection no doubt. Yes there were armed insurrectionists in the vicinity but that is irrelevant as to the meaning of the word insurrection. It was violent and a revolt therefore legally and rightfully termed an insurrection.

Coins for Kindness prepping to launch: Good job Kingman! I like the program and look forward to seeing how well it’s received. I’m very pleased to have a productive alternative to feeling between guilty and angry.