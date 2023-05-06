From softball to Environmental Health Permits Technician

KINGMAN – Jenny Meek is Mohave County’s Environmental Health Permits Technician.

She was raised in Lake Forest, California, and her family moved to Lake Havasu City almost seven years ago to take care of a family member. She enjoyed her Southern California upbringing, but the life of her family in Mohave County is a rich and rewarding one as well.

December will be Meek’s five year anniversary with the county, and she is currently the Permits Technician for the Lake Havasu City office of the Environmental Health Division. Her many duties include assisting county customers with plan reviews, permitting new establishments and mobile food units, maintaining and updating data bases and corresponding with constituents via telephone and at the front counter.

Meek also takes fee payments, invoices for annual permits and re-inspection fees, as well as running reports for monthly fees paid and unpaid. She thoroughly loves communicating with staff in all departments, helping co-workers and maintaining a level of cohesiveness between all county departments. It certainly helps by being in a bright office with a remarkable vista of the lake outside her window.

Meek has a degree in Child Development from Cal State University in Fullerton and put it to good use.

“I was a preschool teacher for a year, teaching feisty, adorable two and three year old’s.” Meek said.



However, she gravitated more towards customer service and helping people of a voting age, who are the constituents of where she lives. This busy customer service-based job suits her well.

A truly interesting part of Meek’s life was when she played fastpitch softball, which she did for over 20 years. She has a major trophy to prove just how successful she was. While attending El Toro High School in Lake Forest as the pitcher for her team, the Chargers, she and her team won the California Interscholastic Federation Championship in 1990 during her senior year in high school.

While she was in junior college, she visited a boyfriend at the time who was a football player at his college. He and some of his teammates, being the super confident young athletes they were, made a wager that they could easily get a hit off her. She pitched to five of them, and all struck out. There could easily be a moral to that story.

To those who play it, fastpitch softball (like much of sports) is often considered a way of life and integral to success with its core values of teamwork and fair play. “We worked as a team, and, as a former coach told me, “remember, there is no I in the word team,” Meek said”

“Playing sports keeps you out of trouble,” Meek said. “You meet challenges as a team---win or lose. In life, you always face disappointments. You’ve got to keep going.”

Meek said that at her county job, “we work together to help the customer and make that our number one priority. Environmental Health is a group of dedicated people who want to keep the community safe, build relationships, and monitor food safety. We strive to help make it a healthy place to live.”

Meanwhile, when the county decides to be competitive and join up with other counties in co-ed intramural softball, Mohave County knows who to turn to for the team to win.

(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)