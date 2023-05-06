Upcoming Main Street closure

KINGMAN – An upcoming road closure will allow UniSource Energy Services to install new gas service. They will have a full closure on Main Street between Chicago Avenue and Miami Avenue.

The road closure will be in place on Monday, May 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.

The company, UniSource Energy Services, is working with residents in the area regarding notification, however, access to residences and businesses is not anticipated to be affected. The contact number for UniSource Energy Services is 1-877-837-4968.