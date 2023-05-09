ARPA funds could be used to keep Club for YOUth open

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District and Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 are working to keep open the Club for YOUth that owner Bill Ward shut down on April 28, following a single day notice of closure.

The Club uses a KUSD gym in downtown Kingman to provide supervision and youth activity after school and during the summer.

“The notice of closure gave the families of nearly 200 students only 24 hours to find alternative solutions for safe after-school and Friday care,” KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner wrote in a May 2 letter to Lingenfelter. “KUSD is fully invested in offering a continuum of services in response to this community crisis and has organized on-site programs, cost free to families through the end of May.”

Lingenfelter seeks approval to spend $45,451 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to operate the club for a little more than six weeks this summer. According to the proposal, that funding would allow the school district time to roll out a new long term, in-house and on-site solution for the 2023-24 school year.

“KUSD and the BOS1 Office seek to collaborate on a comprehensive summer program that will extend care to working families through summer 2023,” according to backup material for the board meeting. “By providing students a safe place to learn and grow during summer 2023, area parents are afforded the opportunity to work and contribute to their families and the community.”

Dorner prepared a summer operations plan and budget involving teachers and para professionals to run the club on ARPA funds from May 28 through July 14.

“Our team is also working on a high quality, long-term option for the 2023-2024 school year through a strategic planning process and possible grant funding through other sources,” Dorner’s letter said. “We can make a positive difference in this community by giving students a safe and enriching place to be during their time away from school.”

The reasons for Ward’s decision to end the program remained vague. In an interview last month with the Kingman Miner, Ward offered no explanation as to the reason for his decision, saying only that “It had to be done.”

According to a statement last month by Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, law enforcement officials were investigating allegations as to the possible mishandling of funds within the organization.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the use of $45,451 in ARPA funding toward the school district’s efforts, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.