BLM to hold virtual public information forum on solar proposals

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management will hold a virtual forum on May 18 at 5 p.m. to share information and receive public input on three applications for solar energy development on public lands designated as solar variance areas in Mohave County.

According to a news release from BLM, the three projects are White Hills Solar, Mineral Park Solar and Leo Solar. White Hills is initially proposed as 450-megawatt on 4,300 acres of public lands, Mineral Park Solar is initially proposed as 275-megawatt on 3,958 acres of public lands and Leo Solar is initially proposed as 300-megawatt on 3,736 acres of public lands.

The information forum will be held as part of the solar variance application process, during which the BLM determines whether a solar project proposed for development outside of a designated solar energy zone is appropriate for consideration. Information gathered during the public input period will inform the BLM’s determination on whether to continue to process or to deny the right-of-way applications. If the BLM decides to process an application, it will continue through the National Environmental Policy Act planning process, which will include further public involvement.

The meeting will be hosted via Zoom and is expected to last about 90 minutes. BLM staff will provide a short introduction followed by presentations from project applicants. Members of the public can provide input on the proposed projects.

To participate in the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3HVab4X. The meeting will be recorded and then posted to the BLM Arizona YouTube channel.

Interested parties may submit comments via email to blm_az_crd_solar@blm.gov. Comments may also be mailed to: BLM, Attn: Erica Stewart, 7341 E. 30th Street, Suite A, Yuma, AZ 85365. Public input will be accepted until June 19, 2023.