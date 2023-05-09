OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Hikers rescued on White Rock Trail System

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue assisted two lost and dehydrated hikers. (MCSO photo)

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue assisted two lost and dehydrated hikers. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 3:17 p.m.

LAKE MEAD – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescued assisted two lost and dehydrated hikers near the Hoover Dam.

According to an MCSO news release, on April 30 around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from the Lake Mead National Park Service in reference to two separate calls for a dehydrated hiker and a lost hiker along the White Rock Trail System. They indicated that the hikers were in an out of consciousness and they needed help to locate them.

SAR responded to the trailhead, along with medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire and the Western Air Rescue Department of Public Safety helicopter from Kingman. Rangers from the National Park Service and medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire had located them on the trailhead at different locations and coordinated with SAR to get the helicopter to them. They were transported back to the command post by the helicopter, where they were evaluated by medics with Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire.

After interviewing the parties, it was determined that a 54-year-old mother and 26-year-old daughter were hiking together earlier in the day. The mother had become dehydrated and fell. The daughter separated and went towards the trailhead for help when she also become exhausted.

These trails down to the Colorado River are a great experience for hikers – but it is very important to be prepared.

It is much easier to hike downhill, than to return uphill. Be sure to bring plenty of supplies, as these hikes can turn deadly – fast. These trails will be closed beginning May 15 through the summer to Sept. 30.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State