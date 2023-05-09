Hikers rescued on White Rock Trail System

LAKE MEAD – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescued assisted two lost and dehydrated hikers near the Hoover Dam.

According to an MCSO news release, on April 30 around 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from the Lake Mead National Park Service in reference to two separate calls for a dehydrated hiker and a lost hiker along the White Rock Trail System. They indicated that the hikers were in an out of consciousness and they needed help to locate them.

SAR responded to the trailhead, along with medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire and the Western Air Rescue Department of Public Safety helicopter from Kingman. Rangers from the National Park Service and medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire had located them on the trailhead at different locations and coordinated with SAR to get the helicopter to them. They were transported back to the command post by the helicopter, where they were evaluated by medics with Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire.

After interviewing the parties, it was determined that a 54-year-old mother and 26-year-old daughter were hiking together earlier in the day. The mother had become dehydrated and fell. The daughter separated and went towards the trailhead for help when she also become exhausted.

These trails down to the Colorado River are a great experience for hikers – but it is very important to be prepared.

It is much easier to hike downhill, than to return uphill. Be sure to bring plenty of supplies, as these hikes can turn deadly – fast. These trails will be closed beginning May 15 through the summer to Sept. 30.