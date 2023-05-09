I-40 hazmat spill caused by semi collision

TOPOCK – A crash left the Interstate 40 westbound states closed at the Arizona/California state border for almost five hours on Thursday due to a hazardous materials spill.

The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol, Needles division at about 1:55 p.m. near milepost 149 on the California side of the border, east of the agricultural inspection station south of Needles.

There were no injuries and no suspicion of impairment in either driver involved in the crash, though the crash is still under investigation, according to CHP Sgt. Anthony Carreiro.

The crash caused a substance to start leaking onto the westbound lanes – which turned out to be organic peroxide.

“Approximately 100 gallons or so (leaked) onto the shoulder,” Carreiro said.

On the California side of the border, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire Department and Caltrans responded to the crash and spill.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted from the Arizona side.

The interstate’s westbound lanes were shutdown until about 6:30 p.m. at milepost 1 on the Arizona side, and traffic was redirected through the Topock and Golden Shores exit.

The hazmat cleanup was completed Friday.