Tue, May 09
Kingman High School seniors get CPR training

Kingman High School seniors received DPR training as part of their graduation requirements. (Photo courtesy of Northern Arizona Fire District)

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 5:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – We now have 126 new CPR trained citizens in Kingman that in a moments notice can step in and help provide life saving measures if the time comes.

On May 3, 2023 Northern Arizona Fire District along with Kingman Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Specialist spent the morning teaching the senior class of Kingman High School how to preform “Hands only CPR”. According to a NAFD news release, this CPR technique is a requirement in the State of Arizona as part of the student’s graduations requirements.

Early use of CPR in a situation where the heart stops give that patient a higher fighting chance of survival.

