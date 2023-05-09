Lake’s attorneys being fined $2,000 by state Supreme Court

PHOENIX – Attorneys for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake are being fined $2,000 by the Arizona Supreme Court after the justices concluded they lied – repeatedly – in one of their claims about why she is entitled to a new election.

In an order Thursday, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said there was absolutely no factual basis for her attorneys to claim in her appeal to them of lower court rulings that it was "undisputed” that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added to the total in Maricopa County. And Brutinel said they repeated the same "false assertions” in subsequent legal filings.

Only thing is, he said, all that was not true. And Brutinel said it was unethical for lawyers to make such statements, meaning they had to be punished.

But the court rejected a bid by for legal fees by attorneys for Katie Hobbs, who defeated her in the 2022 election, and for Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who also was named in Lake's challenge.

Brutinel acknowledged that the high court did uphold most of lower court rulings that there was no basis for Lake's challenge of the election.

He noted, however, that the justices did agree with her on one point, saying she should have been able to present evidence that Maricopa County did not follow its own procedures when verifying signatures on early ballots. And that meant there was no clear victory for Hobbs or Fontes.

Thursday's order also formally sends the case back to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson to now give her a chance to claim of ballots with unmatched signatures were counted – and, even if true, whether that provides any basis to set aside the election results.

There was no immediate comment from Lake – other than to possibly double-down on her claim the Supreme Court just called a lie with a Twitter post showing her surrounded by supporters with the comment "undisputed.”

Official results of the 2022 general election show Lake losing to Hobbs by 17,117 votes.

Lake filed suit alleging a variety of what she said were mistakes and deliberate actions that affected the outcome.

That included claims that someone in Maricopa County intentionally altered printers at voting centers so they would produce ballots that could not be automatically read by on-site tabulators. Closely related were complaints of long lines on Election Day that deterred some people from voting.

Both were tied to the fact that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to vote in person and that Lake outpolled Hobbs among those Election Day votes. She charged that these actions illegally deprived her of votes that would have altered the outcome of the gubernatorial race.

Thompson ruled and the Court of Appeals affirmed that Lake had failed to present "clear and convincing evidence” to back her claims. That included failing to show that anyone actually was denied the right to vote.

All that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

What is left is her claim that the county failed to maintain legally required chain of custody on the ballots.

Thompson rejected those claims saying they came too late. The justices disagreed and directed him to hear her out.

But it was her arguments to the Supreme Court on that issue that resulted in the penalty.

Lake's lawyers argued to the high court that it was "undisputed” that there were 35,563 unaccounted ballots "injected” by Runbeck, a private firm used by Maricopa County, into the total final count.

Only one problem with that, said Brutinel. It wasn't true.

"Not only is that allegations strongly disputed by the other parties, this court concluded and expressly stated that the assertion was unsupported by the record,” the chief justice wrote. And he said Lake and her attorneys presented nothing in their subsequent legal filings for the court to reconsider the issue.

"Thus, asserting that the alleged fact is 'undisputed' is false,” Brutinel wrote. "Yet Lake continues to make that assertion.”

Lake's argument about those "injected” ballots was focused on one exhibit at trial that included an estimate of the number of early ballot packets based on the number of trays; a different exhibit showed a precise count.

At best, Brutinel said, Lake could have argued that "an inference could be made that some ballots were added.”

But she went further, he said, continuing to argue that it was "undisputed” there were an extra 35,563 ballots despite the complete lack of evidence for that claim.

In arguing against sanctions, Lake's lawyers argued that she "honestly believes that electoral misconduct and illegal votes determined the outcome of the 2022 gubernatorial election.”

Brutinel acknowledged that candidate are free to challenge election procedures and results. And he said that sometimes campaigns and their "hyperbole” spill over into those challenges.

"But once a contest enters the judicial arena, rules of attorney ethics apply,” he said.

Brutinel said financial sanctions should never be wielded against candidates or their attorneys for asserting their legal rights. But their pleadings, he said, have to be "in good faith.”

"We also must diligently enforce the rules of ethics on which public confidence in our judicial system depends and where the truth-seeking function of our adjudicative process is unjustifiably hindered,” Brutinel said. And he said financial sanctions are designed to "discourage similar conduct in the future” by all lawyers.