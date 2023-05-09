Licenses and Permits | May 9, 2023
The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending May 5:
– Wright Construction: 1149 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; $200
– Truelove Plumbing: 400 Grandview Ave., Kingman; remodel’ $206.66
– Diamond West: 981 Calumet Ave., Kingman; family dwelling; $15,881.13
– AZ Sunwest Const: 3438 Amanda Ave., Kingman; awnings; $160.46
– One World Energy: 1025 Country Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 1722 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 852 County Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 1976 Will Rogers Way, Kingman; $128
– One World Energy: 918 Madison St., Kingman; $128
– MDL Electric LLC: 1511 Jefferson St., Kingman; $104.20
– Enhanced Electric: 3030 Gordon Drive, Kingman; $160.46
– Enhanced Electric LLC: 1710 Robinson Ave., Kingman; $160.46
– Ron Dowdy Mobile Set LLC: 4697 N. Arnold Road, Kingman; $2,570
– Angle Homes Inc.: 5280 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; $8,832.66
– Kingman Construction LLC: 3167 4th St., Kingman; remodel’ $3,567.24
– W. Jusson Ruhl: 2521 Emerson Ave., Kingman; $38.78
