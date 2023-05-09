Obituary | Barbara Becker

Barbara Becker, age 84, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona.

Barbara was born in New London, Wisconsin on April 29, 1939. From there she moved to Grayslake, Illinois where she later met and married her husband, Ken. They stayed in Illinois for about ten years before moving to Washington then on to California for approximately 40 years prior to moving to Kingman, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Becker; children, Kenny Becker Jr. (Dorothy), Dawn Taylor, Lori Batman (Greg) and Wayne Becker (Megan); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many other family, friends and pen pals. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Bessie Mansfield. Barbara really enjoyed arts and crafts, scrapbooking, pen palling and genealogy.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.