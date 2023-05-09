Obituary | Elizabeth “Beth” Anne Tingle

Elizabeth “Beth” Anne Tingle, beloved daughter, sister, friend and teacher went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Beth was born to Bill and Mary K. Tingle on Jan 7, 1973 in Longview, Texas. The family spent time in Texas and Colorado before settling in Willcox, Arizona in 1986.

Beth was a graduate of Willcox High School and New Mexico State University. Her teaching career took her to Quemado, New Mexico; Willcox, Arizona and ultimately Kingman, Arizona where she was teaching third grade at Manzanita Elementary School.

Beth loved her students and enjoyed being a part of their lives for whatever time she had with them. Her hard-working and caring nature extended to the business she ran with her business partner, Jack Smith.

Beth will be remembered for her kindness and compassion to all she met. Her bright smile was the sunshine in many lives. She went out of her way to help those in need, even if it meant giving up something for herself.

An avid animal lover, Beth and her dogs (and Charlotte the pig) shared many adventures together.

Beth is survived by her parents, Bill and Mary K. Tingle; siblings, Danny (Marti) Tingle and Lori Tingle; nephews, Ed and Josh Tingle; niece, Abi Tingle; daughter of her heart, Lizzy Smith (grandson Christian McGuire) and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

She will forever be in our hearts, and we look forward to reuniting and rejoicing with her in Heaven.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox, Arizona.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at First Southern Baptist Church, 245 S. Cochise Ave., Willcox, Arizona 85643. A burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Willcox.

Contributions may be made in her name to either the Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86401 or go online at manz.kusd.org or to the Golden Valley Baptist Church, 100 S. Higley Road, Golden Valley, Arizona 86413 or go online at gvbaptist.com.

You may express condolence at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.