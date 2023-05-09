OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Harold Joseph Bauman

Harold Joseph Bauman

Harold Joseph Bauman

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 2:54 p.m.

Harold Joseph Bauman (69) of Kingman, Arizona passed away on April 25, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 12, 1953 in Redwood City, California.

He is survived by his loving wife, Corrine Bauman of Kingman, Arizona; step-son, Robert Figone of Kingman, Arizona; sister, Carol Sanchez of Vallejo, California; sister-in-law, Myrna Cowden of Kingman, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bauman; mother, Rita Bauman and sister, Lorraine Bauman.

He owned a paving and grading company.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State