Obituary | Harold Joseph Bauman
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 2:54 p.m.
Harold Joseph Bauman (69) of Kingman, Arizona passed away on April 25, 2023 after a brief illness.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1953 in Redwood City, California.
He is survived by his loving wife, Corrine Bauman of Kingman, Arizona; step-son, Robert Figone of Kingman, Arizona; sister, Carol Sanchez of Vallejo, California; sister-in-law, Myrna Cowden of Kingman, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bauman; mother, Rita Bauman and sister, Lorraine Bauman.
He owned a paving and grading company.
