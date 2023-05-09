Obituary | Harold Joseph Bauman

Harold Joseph Bauman (69) of Kingman, Arizona passed away on April 25, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 12, 1953 in Redwood City, California.

He is survived by his loving wife, Corrine Bauman of Kingman, Arizona; step-son, Robert Figone of Kingman, Arizona; sister, Carol Sanchez of Vallejo, California; sister-in-law, Myrna Cowden of Kingman, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bauman; mother, Rita Bauman and sister, Lorraine Bauman.

He owned a paving and grading company.