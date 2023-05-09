Obituary | Raymond Austin Scroggins

Raymond Austin Scroggins born Sept. 5, 1941 passed away suddenly April 14, 2023. Sad to say I have lost my husband of 54 and a half years, children’s father and dear grandfather which they called the silver fox. Ray was born in Buckhorn, Arkansas. His family moved to Happy Jack, Arizona when Ray was around four-years-old. Later his family would move to cottonwood where he would attend high school. After he got out of high school he went to work for a logging company in Happy Jack where he learned to be a heavy equipment operator. During this time he married his high school sweetheart but after eight years they divorced. In 1966 he moved to Kingman, Arizona to work at Duval Mine. He met his second wife Rebecca Brown and they fell in love and married in 1968. He worked for Duval Mine for almost 18 years. Then went to work for Western States Minerals for another four to five years. His last job was with Desert Construction for over 20 years he was a great heavy equipment operator but also a builder. He built several home for us plus a couple of spec. houses. He was the hardest worker I’ve ever known, he did it all. He had to always be busy. He loved to hunt and fish. In 1997 he started doing fishing tournament the stripe-a-rama. He joined his son Donnie as partners so fishing tournaments began with some of the fireman’s and tournaments statewide; his favorite was being part of the Kingman Bass Club. To my surprise he was very competitive. He also enjoyed going on cruises with his son Perry and his family. He really enjoyed cruises for their deep sea fishing. He was really an outdoors man.

Preceded in death by his mother, Ruby and father, Stanley Scroggins. Two brothers, Thomas and Glen Scroggins. One sister, Betty Puerta and grandson, Eric Hanns. He has six living siblings, Bill Scroggins (Judy), Patricia Harless, Sharon Scruggs (Tom), Rita Glandon (Gary) and Ann Mundane. Along with a missing brother Troy Scroggins. His wife, Rebecca Scroggins; two sons, Donnie (Kristie) and Perry (Chris); one daughter, Delta Davis (Brandon), 11 grandchildren Sarah, Ethan and Ally Scroggins, Savion, Kalani, and Tyson Levrets, Andrew, Haily, Sydney and Payton Davis, Sierra Hanns. Three great grandchildren, Willow, Finn, & Payven, along with many nieces and nephews.

Ray was a good man, wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Family time meant so much to him. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. at recreation 1 Ponderosa Park in the Hualapai Mountains. There will be food and refreshments. He lived a full life and did the things he loved the most. He truly will be missed. In lieu of flowers donate to a children’s hospital or take a needy child hunting, fishing, or camping teach them about the great outdoors.