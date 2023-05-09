OFFERS
Obituary | Stephen Frederick Golding

Stephen Frederick Golding

Stephen Frederick Golding

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 2:56 p.m.

Stephen Frederick Golding passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, with his wife and sister by his side at home. He was born in Mesa, Arizona on June 19, 1954. Steve graduated in 1972 from Kingman High School. He was 68 years old.

He served for 15 years in the Navy as a hospital corpsmen operating room technician on the USS Kitty Hawk CV-63 and USS Independence CV-62. He was a part of Gulf War, operation Desert Storm aboard the USS Independence CV-62.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melva; his sons, Jason and his partner Ulla Raeth, Gordon and his wife Sarah Purdin-Golding. He left behind his sister, Christina Hopper and many nephews, nieces.

The family thanks all the staff and doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Barrows Neurological Institute, and Dr. Michael Robers. Steve struggled with MS. In honor and memory of Steve, donate to MS foundation: https://www. supportbarrows.org.

