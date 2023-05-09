One man dead in altercation, arrest made

FORT MOHAVE – The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in a deadly stabbing in Fort Mohave.

According to an MCSO news release, deputies reportedly responded just before 1 am Saturday, May 6 to a call for service involving an altercation at a residence in the 1500 block of Camp Mohave Road.

“Deputies located a 23-year-old male subject that had sustained severe injuries from being stabbed," said MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “The male subject, identified as Jose Vizcarra, 23, Bullhead City, was flown to Las Vegas where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Mortensen said detectives summoned to investigate the homicide arrested Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres, 42, of Bullhead City. Rosales-Torres was transported to Kingman and booked into the Adult Detention Facility on a first-degree murder charge.

No details have been provided regarding the nature of the dispute or how the men were acquainted. Mortensen said investigation is ongoing.