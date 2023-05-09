OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

One man dead in altercation, arrest made

Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres (MCSO photo)

Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 5:40 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 9, 2023 5:54 PM

FORT MOHAVE – The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest in a deadly stabbing in Fort Mohave.

According to an MCSO news release, deputies reportedly responded just before 1 am Saturday, May 6 to a call for service involving an altercation at a residence in the 1500 block of Camp Mohave Road.

“Deputies located a 23-year-old male subject that had sustained severe injuries from being stabbed," said MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “The male subject, identified as Jose Vizcarra, 23, Bullhead City, was flown to Las Vegas where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Mortensen said detectives summoned to investigate the homicide arrested Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres, 42, of Bullhead City. Rosales-Torres was transported to Kingman and booked into the Adult Detention Facility on a first-degree murder charge.

No details have been provided regarding the nature of the dispute or how the men were acquainted. Mortensen said investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State