Tue, May 09
Prescribed burn scheduled on Goodwin Mesa tomorrow

Bureau of Land Management is conducting a prescribed burn on Goodwin Mesa on Thursday, May 11. (USFWS photo/Public domain)

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 5:41 p.m.

The Bureau of Land Management is conducting a prescribed burn on Goodwin Mesa, about 50 miles southeast of Kingman, northeast of Wikieup and north of Bagdad, starting Thursday, May 11.

According to a BLM news release, this is all relative to weather conditions on the day ignitions are planned and predicted conditions in the subsequent days. If conditions allow for ignition operations, activity reports will be posted on BLM’s social Media pages on those days.

Smoke may be visible from Wikieup, Bagdad, Interstate 40 and U.S. 93. Impacts from the smoke are expected to be minimal in this remote area. Smoke emissions will be managed in accordance with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulations. Roads and trails accessing the burn area will temporarily close for public safety and reopen after the burn.

This is one in a series of treatments designed to improve the native grassland ecosystem on Goodwin Mesa by reducing woody species, stimulating growth of native grasses, and returning fire to its natural role in the ecosystem. The burn will help improve forage for wildlife and livestock as well as manage fuel loads so that natural fires are less destructive. The project is being conducted in the late spring/summer to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity and maximize the benefit of monsoon rains when they arrive.

