OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Wild weekend for crime in Kingman

Brett Nailor (MCSO photo)

Brett Nailor (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 3:18 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 9, 2023 5:53 PM

KINGMAN – A trilogy of odd incidents that occurred over three consecutive days are detailed in a single news release issued Tuesday, May 9 by the Kingman Police Department.

Officers reportedly responded late Friday, May 5 to a report of a man swinging a machete from the top of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Stockton Hill Road.

Deputy Chief Joel Freed said officers arriving after 11:15 p.m. observed the man swinging the machete in an aggressive manner. He said Brett Nailor, 30, Golden Valley, complied with commands to drop the weapon.

Nailor was taken into custody and jailed for disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The second event detailed in the news release occurred when a projectile later determined to be a BB struck and shattered a police patrol vehicle at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the 3600 block of Western Ave. Freed said officers located a 10-year-old boy who allegedly damaged the patrol unit and another vehicle parked at a business in the 3600 block of Stockton Hill Road.

The boy was arrested and placed in Juvenile Detention for aggravated assault upon a peace officer and criminal damage.

The third matter was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Sundowner Saloon in the 4400 block of Stockton Hill Rd. Police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple subjects.

Freed said officers determined that Carlos Waiholo, 21, Kingman, had fought with security before he retrieved a weapon from his vehicle and pointed it at patrons inside the bar and fired two or three shots that injured no one.

Freed said security disarmed Waiholo who was arrested by arriving officers. Waiholo was booked into the Adult Detention Facility for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State