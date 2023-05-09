Wild weekend for crime in Kingman

KINGMAN – A trilogy of odd incidents that occurred over three consecutive days are detailed in a single news release issued Tuesday, May 9 by the Kingman Police Department.

Officers reportedly responded late Friday, May 5 to a report of a man swinging a machete from the top of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Stockton Hill Road.

Deputy Chief Joel Freed said officers arriving after 11:15 p.m. observed the man swinging the machete in an aggressive manner. He said Brett Nailor, 30, Golden Valley, complied with commands to drop the weapon.

Nailor was taken into custody and jailed for disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The second event detailed in the news release occurred when a projectile later determined to be a BB struck and shattered a police patrol vehicle at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the 3600 block of Western Ave. Freed said officers located a 10-year-old boy who allegedly damaged the patrol unit and another vehicle parked at a business in the 3600 block of Stockton Hill Road.

The boy was arrested and placed in Juvenile Detention for aggravated assault upon a peace officer and criminal damage.

The third matter was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Sundowner Saloon in the 4400 block of Stockton Hill Rd. Police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple subjects.

Freed said officers determined that Carlos Waiholo, 21, Kingman, had fought with security before he retrieved a weapon from his vehicle and pointed it at patrons inside the bar and fired two or three shots that injured no one.

Freed said security disarmed Waiholo who was arrested by arriving officers. Waiholo was booked into the Adult Detention Facility for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.