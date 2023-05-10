Soler smashes two HRs, has five RBIs, Marlins beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — It was just four years ago when Jorge Soler smashed 48 homers in one season to lead the American League.

A couple massive blasts on Tuesday night served notice that the hard-swinging Cuban might have another season like that coming.

Soler hit two long homers and had five RBIs, Jesus Luzardo threw six effective innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2.

Miami's Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached base three times in front of Soler, rounding the bases twice while watching the homers.

“They looked like shooting stars, I'll tell you that,” Chisholm said.

Soler's first homer was a 468-foot shot in the second inning that landed on the concourse behind the left-center seats and gave the Marlins a 4-1 lead. His second homer was a two-run blast in the fifth that landed near the same area, just not quite as deep.

“There's not too many guys that have that kind of raw, real power,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He's a smart player, too. It's not just a huge guy hitting home runs. He's really good at preparing.”

They were the 31-year-old's eighth and ninth homers of the season. It was his 12th career multi-homer game.

Soler hasn't come close to matching his 48-homer 2019 season in the ensuing years. He had 27 homers in 2021 while splitting time between the Royals and Braves. Injuries were part of the reason he hit just 13 homers for the Marlins last season.

Now that he's healthy, he's heating up. Soler said the first homer was one of the hardest he's ever hit.

“It felt so good, I practically didn't feel it when I hit the ball,” Soler said through an interpreter.

Both came off D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who was making his second career start. Pfaadt (0-1) — one of Arizona's top prospects — has been roughed up in both appearances.

The right-hander gave up six runs on seven hits over five innings against the Marlins, striking out three and walking two. He gave up seven runs in his debut against the Rangers last week and now has a 12.10 ERA.

Pfaadt said he's spending too much time nibbling at the corners and falling behind hitters.

“It didn't go as planned, but there's also something to learn," Pfaadt said. “There was one hitter that kind of killed us tonight, so I think there's something to build off of, for sure.”

While Soler was providing the Marlins' offense, Luzardo (3-2) stiffled the D-backs' hitters, which came into the game hitting an NL-best .272. The lefty gave up one run on seven hits over six innings, walking two and striking out five.

“I feel like we had a good game plan and followed it,” Luzardo said.

Miami won for just the second time in eight games. Chisholm added two stolen bases, while Jesús Sánchez hit two doubles.

D-backs third baseman Evan Longoria had three hits, including a solo homer in the eighth inning. Kevin Ginkel threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, which was the longest outing of his big-league career.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The D-backs will send RHP Merrill Kelly (3-3, 2.75 ERA) to the mound, while the Marlins will throw RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 4.78 ERA).