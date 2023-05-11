Briefs: George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - U.S. Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. Santos, the New York Republican whose biography began to unravel after his election last fall, is accused of duping donors, stealing campaign funds, lying to Congress and cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos, 34, was released on a $500,000 bond following his arraignment Wednesday at a Long Island federal courthouse, about five hours after he surrendered to authorities. Santos told reporters he would not resign.

Biden goes after Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech

VALHALLA, N.Y. – President Joe Biden is blasting Republican demands for federal spending cuts as “devastating.” He made his case in a campaign-style speech to voters in Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday. At the same time, lawmakers met in Washington to try to find a path forward to lifting the government’s borrowing limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default as soon as June 1. The president showed an increased willingness to discuss possible deficit savings, yet he said that any talks should occur without the risk of the federal government being unable to pay its bills.

GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. White House calls it a ‘political stunt’

WASHINGTON – House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”