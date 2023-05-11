Darcy's Corner | Bruno

Hi, I’m Bruno! Golden Valley Pet Recovery rescued my dog mom, Darcy, when she was still pregnant with me and my siblings. She had eight puppies on Nov. 28, 2022. I am just over five months old and weigh 57 pounds. I am a big boy! I love letting my human mom chase me all over the yard, and I am so happy. I hope more of my pup siblings send in stories.

The Kingman Miner will post a pet rescue story every Friday for “Darcy’s Corner.” Send a picture and a 100 word story about your rescued pet to darcyscorner@myyahoo.com.