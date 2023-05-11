Mohave Community College to host soccer summer camps

KINGMAN – Fundraising, promoting, recruiting, community integration and other activity is laying the foundation for the debut of the Mohave Community College Bighorn soccer program in the summer of 2024.

Forming men and women's soccer squads represents an initial foray into intercollegiate athletics by MCC. The Bighorn Athletics Booster Club conducted a charity tournament at the Laughlin Ranch Golf Course in early June and another Bighorn Scramble golf fundraiser is set May 20 at the Cerbat Cliffs Course in Kingman.

Camilo Valencia is overseeing the MCC Athletic Department while preparing for his first season as head coach of the men's soccer team. He's been traveling the region scouting soccer talent and future student athletes in El Paso and Dallas, Texas, Las Vegas, Phoenix and California.

Cynthia Cervantes will coach the Bighorn women's soccer squad and she's been making the rounds as well. She and Valenica have scheduled youth soccer camps in Kingman and Bullhead City this summer.

MCC won't begin play in the National Junior College Athletic Association until August 2024. Valencia said regulations restrict the college from signing any student soccer athletes to the program until November of this year.

Valencia said there's some solid youth soccer talent in the tri-state area. He said locals no doubt will play for MCC in the future, but that scouting and recruiting efforts stretch far beyond the region.

“We are looking for players from anywhere. It doesn't matter if they're from Arizona or if they come from Nevada or if they come from Mississippi or from outside of the United States," Valencia said. “I can tell you right now that we will have international students and we will have players from outside the region."

Valencia noted that two-time national champion Arizona Western Community College has loaded up on international talent. He said the success of the Yuma based college helps motivate MCC in pursuit of its own excellence.

Valencia and Cervantes will teach soccer skills at upcoming MCC soccer camps in Kingman and Bullhead City.

“The camps will focus on small sided games (games with limited numbers of players, such as 3 on 3 and 5 on 5), and drills to improve individual techniques in passing, receiving, shooting and dribbling while having fun and interacting with other players and coaches," an MCC news release said.

The Kingman Camp is from 9 a.m. to noon, June 19-21 at the Kingman High School Soccer Field, 4182 N. Bank St., boys and girls ages five-12.

The Bullhead Camp is from 9 am to noon, July 24-26 at the Rotary Park Soccer Fields, 2315 Balboa Dr., boys and girls ages 5-12.

Register for the Kingman Camp by June 1 and the Bullhead Camp by July 1 for special pricing at MohaveSoccerCamps.com For other questions, email soccer@mohave.edu.