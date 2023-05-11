No injuries reported in fire north of Kingman

KINGMAN – No one was injured in a fire about five miles east of the Kingman Municipal Airport early Thursday.

Battalion Chief Joseph Baca said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at about 3 a.m. to the incident in the area of the 6000 block of Yvette Road. Baca said poor road conditions delayed access to the fire that destroyed two motorhomes and two passenger vehicles. No structures were threatened or burned.

Chief Dennis Hoke said it appeared the vehicles were being used as a makeshift desert encampment. He said it is believed that one of the vehicles caught fire rather than any of them burning due to vegetation fire.