OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, May 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

No injuries reported in fire north of Kingman

Fire destroys two motorhomes and two vehicles north of Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Fire destroys two motorhomes and two vehicles north of Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 11, 2023 4:32 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 11, 2023 5:29 PM

KINGMAN – No one was injured in a fire about five miles east of the Kingman Municipal Airport early Thursday.

Battalion Chief Joseph Baca said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at about 3 a.m. to the incident in the area of the 6000 block of Yvette Road. Baca said poor road conditions delayed access to the fire that destroyed two motorhomes and two passenger vehicles. No structures were threatened or burned.

Chief Dennis Hoke said it appeared the vehicles were being used as a makeshift desert encampment. He said it is believed that one of the vehicles caught fire rather than any of them burning due to vegetation fire.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State