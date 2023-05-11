OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Fri, May 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Bruce Allen Jensen

Bruce Allen Jensen

Bruce Allen Jensen

Originally Published: May 11, 2023 2:34 p.m.

Bruce Allen Jensen was born Oct. 12, 1957 in Ely, Nevada. He spent most of his life here in Kingman, Arizona. He was given his wings on May 4, 2023.

Bruce leaves behind his soulmate, Donna Johnson-Jensen. He also leaves behind his two son’s, Branden (Corie) and Bruce Mahlon (Whitney). His three step son’s, Christopher White, Jacob Johnson (Andrea) and his beloved step daughter, Jamie Davis. Bruce was beloved grandfather to Clayten (Sid), Jade and Aeden Jensen. As well as Brianna Gastineau, Cierra White, Brooke Gastineau, Jay Gastineau, Jimmy Gastineau, Jordan Gastineau, Briseis Johnson, Layla Johnson, Everett Johnson and several great grandkids.

He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Jensen, John Lowman (Kathy), Cindy Lowman (Bobby) and Paula Napier (Michael). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, J. Mahlon Jensen; his stepfather, Freddie Lee Lowman; and his mother, Dolores Bernice Mott, as well as siblings Dorothy Lee Lowman, James J. Jensen, Audree Lowman Johnson and his twin brother Bryan Jensen.

Bruce spent the majority of his life working in concrete business from labor to his later years as the “straw boss.” He had great pride in the work he left behind. Bruce was a simple loving man.

