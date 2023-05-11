Sen. Kelly inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame

FLORIDA – Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Tucson) was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday, May 6.

During the ceremony, Kelly was recognized for his substantial contributions to NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery. According to a news release from Kelly’s office, Kelly was first selected as a NASA astronaut in 1996 alongside his twin brother, Scott Kelly—a 2021 AHOF inductee. Kelly has logged more than 50 days in space and traveled more than 20 million miles during his four trips to space—twice as pilot and twice as shuttle commander.

Kelly was inducted alongside Roy Bridges as the Hall of Fame’s 24th class, bringing the total number of inductees to 107. Kelly is the fourth astronaut elected to serve in the U.S. Congress and second U.S. Senator to be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame, after John Glenn. He is also a former Navy pilot and combat veteran who flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm.

“I’m grateful to be born in a country where the sons of two police officers, who watched the Apollo missions from their living room floor, can go on to reach the heights of the world’s greatest space program.”