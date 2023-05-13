Annual Route 66 Street Drags coming up this weekend

KINGMAN – Organizers are preparing for the annual Route 66 Street Drags with this year’s turnout to include over 200 participants and 10,000 spectators from around the world.

The event is slated for Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 on the historic Route 66 in Kingman, Arizona. Brian Devincenzi said the Street Drags represent the pride of Kingman, Route 66, and every persons dream to street race (legally). He said participants are eager to break records and see a variety of unique cars. The current record is 4.82 seconds for the 1/8 mile stretch.

“The Street Drags puts Kingman on the map,” Devincenzi said. “We hold the largest legal street drags in the world on the most historic road in the world.”

The races will feature various categories including muscle cars, motorcycles and trucks. Participants have up until May 15 to register at kingmanrt66streetdrags.com. General Admission is $20 and kids under six are free with a paying adult.

Spectator parking will be available at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairground Blvd. with a trolley taking people to and from the west gate entrance. The North entry gate will be at Airfield Avenue and Andy Devine Avenue. Food and craft vendors will also be at the event.

Currently, there’s a $13,000 value in prizes for the weekend, and 11 street champions will be crowned.

Devincenzi said that this event allows participants to live out their dreams and also share the history of Route 66 with visitors. The event keeps the charm of the Mother Road alive and makes Kingman a destination for history buffs and car enthusiasts.

“We’re trying to help with the preservation of Route 66,” Devincenzi said.

Below is a schedule of street closures and detours beginning on May 15 through May 24 for the Street Drags event courtesy of the City of Kingman.

Starting 5 a.m. Monday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 17:

Closure of Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66 from Harrison Street to Navajo St. A detour route will provide access to Hoover Street and Navajo Street from Airfield Avenue. Concrete barrier placement on Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66 begins along with the timing system and trusses.

Thursday, May 18 at 7 a.m.:

Closure of Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66 from Harrison Street to Fairgrounds Boulevard. Navajo Street will be closed from Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66 to Ashfork Avenue. Kingman Avenue will be restricted to one-traffic only from Harrison Street to Navajo Street. Harrison Street will remain open from Pasadena Avenue to Fire Station 22. A detour will route traffic between the closure from Airfield Avenue and Fairgrounds Boulevard.

Monday, May 22 at 7 a.m.:

Kingman Avenue will be opened to two-way traffic. Harrison Street will remain open from Pasadena Avenue to Fire Station 22. All race participants removed from Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66 from Harrison Street to Fairgrounds Boulevard. Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66 opened from Harrison Street to Fairgrounds Boulevard by 5 p.m. Andy Devine Avenue/Route66 from Navajo Street to Airfield Avenue will open by 5 p.m. Navajo Street from Andy Devine Avenue/Route66 to Ashfork Avenue will be opened by 5 p.m. Hoover Street from Andy Devine Avenue/Route66 to Kingman Avenue will be opened by 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23 at 7 a.m.:

Continue clearing concrete barriers and timing system from Navajo Street south and Harrison Street north on Andy Devine Avenue/Route 66.

Wednesday, May 24 at 7 a.m.:

Final removal of all equipment from Andy Devine Avenue/ Route 66 and opened by 5 p.m.