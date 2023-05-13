Attorney files to suppress evidence in case of Mohave Community College shooting

KINGMAN – Last year, a Lake Havasu City man was arrested following a shootout involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Mohave County Sheriff’s office. Now his attorney is filing a motion to suppress any evidence gathered by investigators after the inciting incident.

It began with a drug trafficking investigation last April, as Department of Public Safety detectives surveilled a Kingman residence in reference to reported drug activity in the area. Prosecutors say two suspects, later identified as 48-year-old Havasu resident Juan M. Rodriguez and 21-year-old Kingman resident Tabitha Rubash exited the home and drove away in a white BMW. Department of Public Safety Detective Donald Shed pursued the vehicle in an unmarked cruiser, according to court records, anticipating a traffic violation that may justify stopping the vehicle’s driver.

Shed may have been unaware that Rodriguez, identified as the vehicle’s driver, was at that time a wanted fugitive in Mohave County. Rodriguez was arrested in 2021 on charges related to the transportation of more than a pound of methamphetamine in Lake Havasu City, and stood trial for the offense one month prior to Shed’s attempted traffic stop. In that case, Rodriguez fled from Mohave Superior Court on the day the jury was expected to render its verdict.

When Shed pursued Rodriguez in the course of his drug-trafficking investigation last April, the vehicle allegedly sped up as it traveled through the Kingman neighborhood. Rodriguez allegedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign, and Shed attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the scene.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez attempted to flee from Shed, and then attempted to ram Shed’s vehicle before stopping. Shed reportedly ordered Rodriguez and Rubash to raise their hands and surrender themselves into custody. Prosecutors say that instead of surrendering, one of the vehicle’s occupants fired on Shed with a fully-automatic weapon. Shed was ultimately wounded in the exchange.

The evidence

Rodriguez drove away from the scene, and his vehicle was later found in the area of Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus. At that time, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies believed Rodriguez had fled into the nearby desert. Deputies found Rodriguez after a brief search, and another exchange of gunfire allegedly took place. Rodriguez was wounded in that encounter, and taken into custody.

On the ground where Rodriguez was taken into custody, deputies allegedly found four firearms. In Rodriguez’ vehicle, deputies allegedly found blood evidence from the exchange of gunfire with Shed, as well as cell phones, a ledger, paraphernalia and an additional firearm.

In the desert area surrounding the scene, deputies also found bags containing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Sums of cash were also found near, the scene of Rodriguez’ arrest, amounting to more than $30,000.

The objection

According to Kingman attorney Gregory McPhillips, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Offices, state law requires that law enforcement must obtain a warrant before stopping a suspect on suspicion of drug trafficking.

McPhillips says that Shed and fellow DPS Detective Carlos Cortez began their initial surveillance detail in Kingman last year during an investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

Although county investigators said that Shed attempted to stop Rodriguez due to a traffic violation, Shed never wrote a report of that alleged incident.

According to McPhillips, all evidence in the case was obtained by law enforcement through warrantless searches and seizures - contrary to the law as it applies to investigations of drug trafficking. McPhillips said that deputies later obtained a warrant to search Rodriguez’ vehicle, after it was seized by law enforcement.

McPhillips argued in his May 3 motion that the evidence against his client was obtained through a violation of Rodriguez’ Fourth Amendment rights, and falls under the “Exclusionary rule” for evidence.

“In this case, Shed did not write a report to detail either the drug investigation or stop,” McPhillips said. “There is no credible evidence that Shed was doing anything other than furthering his drug investigation when he attempted a warrantless stop of the defendant.”

McPhillips said there remains no evidence that a traffic violation had occurred. Therefore, he said, any evidence that arose from the traffic stop or any other search of Rodriguez’ vehicle should be suppressed.

As of Thursday, Rodriguez remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on charges including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous drugs.

Rodriguez is expected to appear at an evidentiary hearing in the case on May 24, where attorneys will discuss McPhillips motion with the court.

Although Rubash surrendered herself into custody last April 19, charges against her were ultimately dismissed. Prosecutors in the case cited witness testimony and evidence in the case that may have cast doubt on her guilt, or otherwise may have rendered unlikely the possibility of a felony conviction against her.