OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Golden Valley woman accepts responsibility for traffic death

Brittany Gresham (MCSO photo)

Brittany Gresham (MCSO photo)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: May 13, 2023 1:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Golden Valley woman accepted responsibility for a deadly traffic accident with a guilty plea Friday. Brittany Gresham, 32, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, reduced from the manslaughter count for which she was indicted.

Aggravated assault and driving while under the influence related charges are dismissed in the deal.

The Department of Public Safety said Gresham was on Verde Road when she pulled out onto highway 68 in front of an oncoming vehicle last December. The resulting collision injured the driver of the second vehicle and killed passenger Emily Sampson, 20, Kingman.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Leah Nelson said prescription pills addressing the defendant’s mental health issues resulted in her impairment at the time of the collision. And Gresham told Judge Lee Jantzen that her vision was obscured by a blind spot when she entered the highway.

“I couldn’t see the truck at all,” Gresham said.

Jantzen said he recalls at least two other fatality cases arising from sun blinded drivers on portions of highway 68 over the last three decades.

Judge Jantzen can place Gresham on probation and order her jail release at a June 23 sentencing hearing. He can also order a prison sentence of up to 2.5 years.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State