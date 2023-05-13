OFFERS
Kingman man takes plea deal for sexual exploitation of minor

Robert Smith (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 1:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – Possession of child pornography will result in a prison stint for a Kingman man.

Robert Smith, 68, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for images of minors engaged in sexual activity that were discovered in his laptop computer at his residence on Beverly Avenue. Eight of those charges are dismissed in a plea agreement convicting Smith of two offenses reduced to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Terms of the deal entered May 11 require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to impose a five-year prison term at a June 9 sentencing hearing. Judge Carlisle will also order post prison probation for Smith.

