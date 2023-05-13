Kingman road closure for next week slated

For UniSource Energy Services to install new gas service, there will be a full closure on Main Street between Chicago Avenue and Miami Avenue on Monday, May 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians. The company, UniSource Energy Services, is working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to residences is not anticipated to be affected. The contact number for UniSource Energy Services is 1-877-837-4968.