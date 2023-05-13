OFFERS
Kingman Unified School District board approves Dorner being leased employee

Kingman Unified School District board members approved making KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner a leased employee through Educational Service, Inc. for the 2023-24 school year. She will resume her work as the district’s superintendent. (Miner file photo)

By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: May 13, 2023 2:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District board members approved making KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner a leased employee through Educational Service, Inc. for the 2023-24 school year.

Dorner was picked as superintendent in 2018 after a long career at KUSD and a graduate of Kingman High School. According to staff, Dorner requested to retire from Arizona State Retirement System but continue working as KUSD’s superintendent. Dorner was in a three-year contract, the final year being 2023-24. However, the approval released her from the contract a year early.

Basically, it’s a retiring and rehiring process. Once an employee reached the retirement mark with ASRS, they can begin gaining their full retirement benefits. They can then be hired through a third-party system, Educational Services Inc., for 80% of their original salary and continue working while earning their retirement benefits.

Dorner was not the only employee to become a leased employee at KUSD at the May 9 meeting.

“It seems to me that it serves both KUSD and the employee,” KUSD Board President Roger Jacks said.

