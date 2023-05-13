OFFERS
Letter | Water in Mohave County

Originally Published: May 13, 2023 10:26 a.m.

Water is a priority in Mohave County, it has been said!

The county has 4 community parks, Veterans Park in Golden Valley, Neal Butler Park in North Kingman, Mt Tipton Park in Dolan Springs and Chloride Community Park in Chloride! They in total 35 acres! An inch of rain on an acre of land is over 27,150 gallons of rainwater!

If all of them receive an inch of rain that is over 950,000 gallons of rainwater combined. Essentially wastewater as there are no water harvesting features to retain the water that will not be infiltrated by the ground. It will just run off.

There is no mulch, no compost, no gutters on pavilions, no rain tanks to store water in for later use. Not enough trees nor native vegetation. They are kept bare, hot, dry and dusty!

If water was really a priority these would make great demonstration areas for collecting rainwater and make the parks more inviting for the residents! Could have shaded walking paths on the berms between basins after vegetation matures.

Water is life! Maybe the county could hire a permaculture trained person to advise them and supervise projects!

Volunteers from the communities could help build these features thereby reducing the cost of installation. After all these are community parks!

If water is really a priority let’s actually do something with the water that is delivered for free in the form of rain!

I have heard from a district supervisor that the county is looking at the big picture! I say, quit being a tourist and be the artist!

Wayne Hollins

Golden Valley

