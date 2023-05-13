Obituary | Cheri Dianne Faver-Davis

Cheri Dianne Faver-Davis passed away peacefully at her granddaughter’s home (Brandi Ogle) in Eloy, Arizona on Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Winslow, Arizona on Aug. 31, 1938. Her family moved to Williams, Arizona a few years later, and she graduated from Williams High School in 1956. She was very active and popular in high school, where she was on the women’s softball team, drama club, glee club, a pom pom girl and the sports editor for the Viking newspaper.

Cheri married Donald Walker in Williams in 1956, and together they had a son Donnie. In 1961 she married Arthur Faver with whom she had two wonderful children, Terrell (Terry) Faver and Lisa Faver-Ogle. She would move to Kingman, Arizona where she raised her children and would reside through most of her life.

Her career in Kingman started at the original Mohave County General Hospital downtown, and then she moved to the new hospital in Kingman in 1970 as an Administrative Assistant. Always extremely bright, Cheri would then have a great career at Kingman Unified School District for 35 years as the Business Manager. While busy with her family and career, Cheri always found time to be very involved in supporting her children in their sports and activities as well as volunteering for sports programs for Kingman kids.

Cheri’s most cherished life role was being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her beautiful growing family. She was extremely proud of each and every one of them. She is survived by her son, Donnie, daughter-in-law, Pam and grandson, Ryan; her daughter, Lisa, son-in-law, Bryant, grand-daughter, Brandi Ogle, grandson-in-law, Bryant Jr. and Ogle great-grandchildren Evan, Bryant III, Hunter, Wyatt; grand-daughter Cierra Faver and great-grandsons, Slater Boyd and Kopelan Allred; granddaughter, Beth Faver, brother, Curtis Gardner plus three nieces, Kristi Haslam, Tracy Ririe and Shauntel Larson and two nephews, Scott and Shaun Gardner.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Edmund (Babe) Gardner and Evelyn Jones Gardner Peters and her loving stepfather, Louie Peters; son, Terry Faver, and brothers, Sidney, Mike Gardner and sister, Dorcia Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local High School Sports Program.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Cheri at Miss Kitty’s Steak House, 642 E Route 66, Williams, Arizona on Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend.