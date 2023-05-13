Obituary | Kathleen Sue (Kepner) Gade

Today we say “ve con dias” to Kathleen Sue (Kepner) Gade who passed on Feb. 21, 2023. Born in Akron, Ohio on July 26, 1952, to parents, Robert and June Kepner and brother, Robert Kepner, Jr. who all preceded her in death. She moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1962, growing up, graduating from Kingman High School in 1970, and working here in Kingman. She was blessed with a daughter, Kelly (Gade) Graham; her husband John of Flagstaff, Arizona and two beautiful granddaughters, Bayleigh and Makayla Graham. Also, blessed with a son, Richard Gade, Jr. and fiance, Alicia Matey of Pennsylvania.

She is also survived by long-time partner and love, Kenny Finch of Truxton, Arizona where they built their own paradise, enjoying 20 plus years together. Son, Jamie and his wife, Bridget of Kingman, Arizona; daughter, Jessica and her husband, Andrew of Tucson, Arizona along with their children, daughter, Adeline and son, James.

Thanks to all who have been part of her life, the many friends and colleagues she was honored to know. You have all enriched her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to City of Hope, Goodyear, Arizona.