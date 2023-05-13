Zoning vote for solar project postponed

GOLDEN VALLEY – A pair of utility scale solar power projects planned on separate parcels in Golden Valley drew opposition during the May 10 meeting of the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission in Kingman. The commission continued both matters to the June 14 meeting so the solar overlay requests and a proposed general plan amendment will come back for another round of consideration.

One of the renewable energy projects is contemplated on a 640-acre site bounded by Ash Drive to the north, Quartzite Drive to the south with the west and eastern boundaries located along Ramada Road and Sacramento Road, respectively.

The other contemplated project site is a compilation of seven parcels totaling roughly 615 acres. The second site shares the same north and south boundaries, with its furthest western boundary along Malachite Road and Apache Street to the east.

Steve Lucas appeared before the Commission on behalf of Austin, Texas-based Renrg Partners, LLC. He said the company is interested in developing the solar energy farms to sell power to Unisource Energy. He said the company is working in response to Unisource Requests For Proposals to expand its renewable energy portfolio and that Renrg Partners may respond to two other Unisource renewable energy RFP's in the county.

Several Golden Valley residents are adamantly opposed to the projects.

“I kind of feel like this is a funeral for all of us in the area because our property values are going to die,” Larry Alexander said.

“The development of the land next to my house, with the removal of the natural habitat, it will cause almost everyday dust storms that will be the end of me with my COPD and heart conditions,” William McCullar said.

The commission also heard from Yucca resident Kenny Works.

“I'm opposed to all the industrial solar installations in Mohave County. I don't believe we should be sterilizing the ground in order to construct the facilities,” Works said, making another point with a rhetorical question. “No critters, no floara, no fauna---how long, forever?”

Lucas told commission members he can't answer their questions about how many panels would be in play, and how much acreage they'd cover for both projects. He explained the company first aims for overlay zoning before working up specific project details in concert with Unisource, county officials and state and federal regulators when necessary.

“I would really like to see the applicant provide more information on both projects,” Commissioner Melanie Martin said. “I just don't feel comfortable without more information.”

Commission Chairman Lajuana Gillette expressed curiosity and concern about the number and scale of solar projects proposed in the county and how they might cause problems when near homes or neighborhoods.

Lucas said project officials will develop conceptual site plans and work to address other issues and questions as best they can before the matters are brought back to the commission next month.

Commissioner Pat Alexander expressed hope that Unisource Energy officials might attend that meeting to answer general questions about their renewable energy development plans for northwest Arizona.