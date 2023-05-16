Borrelli defends budget earmarks

PHOENIX – State Sen. Sonny Borrelli defended the $260 million set aside for one-time tax relief in Arizona’s $17.8 billion budget package.

During a press conference Monday, Borrelli, defended the budget negotiations that included earmarks for hometown pet projects for Arizona legislators. Among the earmarks wad $35.5 million for a second bridge to the Island in Lake Havasu City.

Borrelli, for his part, defended earmarking his share of the surplus for something other than tax relief.

“Rural Arizona was always ignored,’’ he told Capitol Media Services after the press conference.

And Borrelli said having a second bridge across the channel to the island — created to provide something for the London Bridge to actually pass over — is a matter of public safety.

Nor was he apologetic about his earmark which he said he shared with other area lawmakers.

“We took care of our district,’’ Borrelli said. “That’s what they sent me here to do.’’

He did not dispute that, under normal circumstances, the priority for funding road projects is determined by the Arizona Department of Transportation. It has a constantly updated five-year plan where it funds needs based on priorities. Leaving the decision to ADOT clearly left Borrelli cold.

“So you’re saying a state agency, a bureaucracy has more authority than the state Legislature to dictate how that money’s going to be spent, and in what manner? he said.

Borrelli is far from the only one to demand his share of the surplus, though he was the only one who showed up at Sen. Jake Hoffman’s press conference to take credit for the rebate –or, at least what was left to give out after he and others got their projects funded.

And they’re scattered all around the state.

Among the 44 earmarks, there’s $1.8 million for the city of Sierra Vista for improvements on Theater Drive. Globe will get $3.5 million for sidewalk construction along Jesse Hayes and Six Shooter Canyon roads. And $15 million for Tucson for improvements to the Drexel Road bridge.

Other funding is for projects yet to come.

The budget has $9.2 million for Pinal County to engineer and design of a new east-west corridor. Another $10 million would go to Marana to design a traffic interchange between Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road. And there’s even $250,000 to Cave Creek to study expanding the number of lane along Cave Creek Road.

Not all the earmarks are for roads.

There’s $750,000 for Chandler, Tucson and Mesa police departments for a pilot program on the use of pepper balls. Peoria Police will get $3.5 million for a helicopter. And Mohave County is in line for $500,000 for sheriff’s office vehicle purchases.

And even nonprofits get in on the action, like $15.3 million for a volunteer organization that operates a rodeo at the Yavapai County fairgrounds.