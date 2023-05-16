OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

City of Kingman issues 15 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 5:32 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued these building permits:

– Gordon’s Wood Works: 2323 Kingman Ave., Kingman; carpentry

– Automotive Specialists: 4125 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop

– Solar Cleaning Solutions: 2416 Cliff Rose Way, Kingman; cleaning services

– Butterfly Bakery and Sweets: 304 Parkview Ave., Kingman; baked goods

– FM Tailoring: 3475 Rosewood St., Kingman; clothing store

– Pulmonology Group LLC: 2331 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; clinic

– Uptown Tattoo LLC: 927 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors

– Swift Concrete LLC: 4065 N. Roosevelt Ave., Kingman; construction

– Dulcy Warfield Notary Public: 211 Taylor St., Kingman; notary public services

– Mad Process Serving: 4006 Morning Crest Way, Kingman; process server

– Ryan’s Consulting Firm LLC: 2712 Simms Ave., Kingman; advertising

– Arizona Vacuums: 114 Tucker St., suite 6, Kingman; Kirby vacuum sales

– Art by Kob: 2333 Indigo St., Kingman; arts

– Safelite Autoglass #6547: 4165 Bank St., Kingman; glass tinting

– R Group Homes: 6130 Juniper Hills Ct., Kingman; contruction

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State