City of Kingman issues 15 building permits

The City of Kingman issued these building permits:

– Gordon’s Wood Works: 2323 Kingman Ave., Kingman; carpentry

– Automotive Specialists: 4125 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop

– Solar Cleaning Solutions: 2416 Cliff Rose Way, Kingman; cleaning services

– Butterfly Bakery and Sweets: 304 Parkview Ave., Kingman; baked goods

– FM Tailoring: 3475 Rosewood St., Kingman; clothing store

– Pulmonology Group LLC: 2331 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; clinic

– Uptown Tattoo LLC: 927 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors

– Swift Concrete LLC: 4065 N. Roosevelt Ave., Kingman; construction

– Dulcy Warfield Notary Public: 211 Taylor St., Kingman; notary public services

– Mad Process Serving: 4006 Morning Crest Way, Kingman; process server

– Ryan’s Consulting Firm LLC: 2712 Simms Ave., Kingman; advertising

– Arizona Vacuums: 114 Tucker St., suite 6, Kingman; Kirby vacuum sales

– Art by Kob: 2333 Indigo St., Kingman; arts

– Safelite Autoglass #6547: 4165 Bank St., Kingman; glass tinting

– R Group Homes: 6130 Juniper Hills Ct., Kingman; contruction