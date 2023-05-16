City of Kingman issues 15 building permits
The City of Kingman issued these building permits:
– Gordon’s Wood Works: 2323 Kingman Ave., Kingman; carpentry
– Automotive Specialists: 4125 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop
– Solar Cleaning Solutions: 2416 Cliff Rose Way, Kingman; cleaning services
– Butterfly Bakery and Sweets: 304 Parkview Ave., Kingman; baked goods
– FM Tailoring: 3475 Rosewood St., Kingman; clothing store
– Pulmonology Group LLC: 2331 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; clinic
– Uptown Tattoo LLC: 927 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors
– Swift Concrete LLC: 4065 N. Roosevelt Ave., Kingman; construction
– Dulcy Warfield Notary Public: 211 Taylor St., Kingman; notary public services
– Mad Process Serving: 4006 Morning Crest Way, Kingman; process server
– Ryan’s Consulting Firm LLC: 2712 Simms Ave., Kingman; advertising
– Arizona Vacuums: 114 Tucker St., suite 6, Kingman; Kirby vacuum sales
– Art by Kob: 2333 Indigo St., Kingman; arts
– Safelite Autoglass #6547: 4165 Bank St., Kingman; glass tinting
– R Group Homes: 6130 Juniper Hills Ct., Kingman; contruction
