In the desert, April flowers bring May showers

KINGMAN – Kingman saw 0.03 inches of rain during its first thunderstorm of the year on Monday, May 15.

There was a 20% chance and thunderstorms on Tuesday, May 16 during the day and evening. The humidity on Tuesday was recorded at 23%. According to the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office, more rain and thunderstorms are possible throughout the week.

“The weather pattern today supports well above-normal temperatures across the area in addition to an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. The primary focus area for storms today will be across central and eastern Mohave County,” National Weather Service Las Vegas Office wrote on its Facebook.

On Wednesday, May 17, there’s a 10% chance of show and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. and a high of 90 degrees. Thursday, May 18 will bring mostly sunny skies, a high of 88 degrees and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday, May 19 will have a high of 87 degrees and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. As of now, there will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, May 20.



“A stubborn area of high pressure with limited moisture and instability circulating around the region will provide continued above normal temperatures this week along with isolated afternoon thunderstorms at times over the mountains,” National Weather Service Las Vegas Office wrote.

In Arizona, monsoon season officially runs from June 15 to September 30. National Weather Service Las Vegas Office said that while it may seem like monsoon season is off to an early start, the current weather is due to an upper-air pattern different to a monsoon.