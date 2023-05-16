Lake Mead seasonal closures coming up

LAKE MEAD – To help keep visitors safe during the record high temperature summer months, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is instituting seasonal closures to certain strenuous areas and park trails from May 15, 2023 – September 30, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the Southwest United States. Therefore, Lake Mead is taking measures to proactively curb these serious safety concerns and potential tragedies by closing the following areas:

• Goldstrike Canyon

• White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail

• Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail

• Liberty Arch Trail

• Lone Palm Trail

• Sugar Loaf Trail

• Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf surrounding areas

The hot springs near both Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River and remain open to the public during the seasonal closure. The River Mountain Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open.

Heat related illnesses can severely impact anyone regardless of physical ability even within short periods of exposure. Park rangers experience a significant increase in medical emergency calls due to excessive heat in the summer, so visitors are cautioned to prepare for their visit as responsibly as possible to help avoid disaster.

This can be done by visiting during early morning or evening hours of lower temperatures and indirect sun exposure; keeping outdoor activities in short duration; packing plenty of water and salty snacks; and knowing the location and distance of hiking paths and climbing activities before arriving.