Mohave County Board of Supervisors to revisit Golden Shores/Topock rezone

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to “approve the reconsideration” of the rezone of a proposed development in Topock/Golden Shores, bringing it back for a public hearing at the supervisors’ June 5 meeting in Kingman.

The action drew a smattering of applause from a group of Topock/Golden Shores residents in attendance at Monday’s regular meeting in Kingman, there specifically to continue their opposition to a planned RV park, storage facility and outdoor concert venue on the edge of the community north of Interstate 40 between Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City.

BOS Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, aware that many of the residents had signed up to speak during the board’s call to the public ahead of Monday’s agenda, moved the item dealing with the rezone up ahead of call to the public, presentations and consideration of the consent agenda.

“I am going to move up Item No. 55 before we get to call to the public so we can get that business taken care of,” Lingenfelter said before asking, “Do we have a motion? Discussion?”

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, who along with District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop asked for the item to be placed on Monday’s agenda, spoke up.

“I make a motion that we approve the reconsideration of Item 53 from the April 3, 2023, board of supervisors meeting.”

Bishop provided the second and the board voted 4-1 to approve the motion, with District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould casting the lone no vote. Angius, Bishop and Gould supplied the three yes votes to approve the rezone recommendation at the April 3 meeting, igniting a firestorm among Topock/Golden Shores residents were were staunchly opposed to it and used the unanimous denial recommendation from the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission as the kindling for that blaze.

Following the vote to approve reconsideration – it came without any discussion – Angius made a second motion to “set a public hearing” on June 5 “to consider to deny the adoption of Board of Supervisor Resolution 2023-063.”

That resolution authorized the rezoning of 169 acres of land to allow the Lakebound development to move forward.

The vote for the hearing, again without any discussion, did not include any dissent and the item will be placed on the June 5 agenda.

While that announcement triggered another round of applause, it didn’t appease everyone.

When the call to the public proceeded, Topock/Golden Shores resident Christal Trubey stepped to the podium with “information” she wanted the supervisors to consider before the June 3 vote that either will allow the project to proceed or will deny the rezone previously issued.

Lingenfelter told Trubey that June 5 would be the time to present that information, Trubey argued that she made the trip to Kingman specifically to speak. Lingenfelter assured Trubey that he wasn’t “trying to stifle” her information but felt it was moot because the board already had addressed the topic that was on the agenda.

Trubey persisted, however, and told the supervisors that one way or another, her information would be distributed.

“If you don’t let me speak, I’m going to post it all over social media,” she threatened, insisting it was information “that maybe will help you to prepare for June 5...” and adding, “I have every right to speak.”

After a brief discussion between Lingenfelter and Assistant County Attorney Ryan Esplin, it was decided to allow Trubey to have her three minutes at the podium.

In those three minutes, she insisted that the county violated its own planning and zoning rules for special development classification; that the actual proposed development – according to documentation that Trubey attributed to the developer – was considerably larger in scope than what had been presented to planning and zoning and the supervisors previously; and that Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci touted the development on official state letterhead without disclosing his involvement as part of a group that owns the land where the development is planned.

“Anyone involved in trying to push this obscene plan on our community to get rich or advance their political careers will be called out and they will be held accountable,” she said.

Several other Topock/Golden Shores residents did speak, but found other topics that included praise for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and a request for road work and flooding abatement on County Route 1, which runs from near Highway 95 to Topock/Golden Shores.