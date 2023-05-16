Obituary | Doris Ione Hagan

Doris Ione Hagan was born Nov. 9, 1934, in the heart of Kansas, Anthony, to Walter Wayne Woodring and Mildred Louise (Loser) Woodring. She died peacefully on March 18, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 88.

She was married to Charles Hagan on March 24, 1951 in New Mexico. Their lifelong journey took them through Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado until retiring in Kingman in 1988.

She is survived by two sons, Bradley (Julie) and Alan (Christine); three granddaughters, Stephaney (George), Stacey and Audrey; two great-grandsons, Edward and Dominic; and one brother, Kelly Woodring.

She was preceded in death by Laurence Woodring brother, Freda Ging sister and Lester Woodring brother.

Throughout Doris’s life, her priority was family, relatives and friends, but she had a long and successful career in banking. After retirement she became involved in Grace Lutheran Church and was the wedding coordinator. She enjoyed being the start of many new beginnings. Her strength and love are her defining characteristics.

Interment will be at Fairmont Cemetery in Follett, Texas at a future date. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison, Kingman, AZ 86401.