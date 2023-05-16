OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Doris Ione Hagan

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 5:49 p.m.

Doris Ione Hagan was born Nov. 9, 1934, in the heart of Kansas, Anthony, to Walter Wayne Woodring and Mildred Louise (Loser) Woodring. She died peacefully on March 18, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 88.

She was married to Charles Hagan on March 24, 1951 in New Mexico. Their lifelong journey took them through Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado until retiring in Kingman in 1988.

She is survived by two sons, Bradley (Julie) and Alan (Christine); three granddaughters, Stephaney (George), Stacey and Audrey; two great-grandsons, Edward and Dominic; and one brother, Kelly Woodring.

She was preceded in death by Laurence Woodring brother, Freda Ging sister and Lester Woodring brother.

Throughout Doris’s life, her priority was family, relatives and friends, but she had a long and successful career in banking. After retirement she became involved in Grace Lutheran Church and was the wedding coordinator. She enjoyed being the start of many new beginnings. Her strength and love are her defining characteristics.

Interment will be at Fairmont Cemetery in Follett, Texas at a future date. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison, Kingman, AZ 86401.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State