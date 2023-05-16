Obituary | Ralph and Deborah Rogers

Deborah Yvonne Rogers, 72, passed away May 1, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 19, 1950, in Central Heights, Arizona, the daughter of Fred James Park and Darlene Gloria Pemberton Park. Debby was a graduate of Miami High School Class of 1968, Miami, Arizona.

Her loving husband, Ralph Dean Rogers, 74, passed away 10 days later on May 11, 2023, at their home in Kingman, Arizona. He was born on August 18, 1948, in Miami, Arizona, the son of Carl and Helen Rogers. Ralph was a graduate of Miami High School Class of 1967. They were married in Claypool, Arizona on Jan. 17, 1970.

Ralph and Debby celebrated 52 years of marriage in January and are now together again. They were blessed to have two sons, Levi Dean Rogers and Kiley Allen Rogers.

Debby retired from Kingman Regional Medical Center after 35 years. She worked in Home Health, Hospice and finished her years at the Fast Track/Urgent Care Department.

Ralph retired from the City of Kingman, Parks Division after 25 years. He was the City Parks Superintendent.

They are survived by their son Kiley Rogers; grandchildren, Cassie (Chris) Teague, Emery (Laura) Rogers, Theresa “Ty” Rogers (CJ Cayzer), Madilynn “Maddie” (Orion) Fisher, Lani Rogers and Ian Rogers; great-grandchildren, Kalie, Lily, Grayson, Brexley, Everett and Declan; siblings, Bud Lee Kinnard; Karen Kay Duey; Clifford (Jodi) Rogers; Fred (Juanita) Park; Ron (Shane) Park; sister-in-law, Verna Lou Kinnard and many dear friends. They are preceded in death by their son, Levi Rogers; their parents, Fred and Darlene Park, Carl and Helen Rogers; brother, Lamar Kinnard, sister-in-law, Cathy Kinnard, brother-in-law, Nick Duey and their grandparents.

Their Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.