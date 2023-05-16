OFFERS
Thu, May 18
Patt, Spurlock to speak at Women’s Republican meeting

Kingman City Councilman Cameron Patt will be speaking at the June 5 Kingman Republican Women meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women will host Clerk of Mohave Superior Court Christina Spurlock and Kingman City Councilman Cameron Patt on June 5.

Spurlock began working at the Clerk’s office in 2007. She was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey on Aug. 24, 2021, to serve as Clerk of Mohave Superior Court, finishing the term vacated by Virlynn Tinnell. Spurlock was then elected to the office for the 2023 term. As the Clerk, Christina also serves the roles of Probate Registrar and Jury Commissioner of Mohave County. Christina serves on several local and statewide committees and has been a lifelong resident of Mohave County. She also serves as Webmaster and Newsletter editor for the Kingman Republican Women, as well as the chairperson of their scholarship committee. She will be discussing the process and importance of jury service.

Kingman Republican Women will also host Cameron Patt who was elected to the Kingman City Council in November 2022. Although running as a write-in candidate, Patt won one of three city council positions on the November ballot. Patt is a Deputy Mohave County felony prosecutor and a fiscal conservative who has vowed to never vote to increase Kingman taxes. His platform also includes a promise to cut all unnecessary spending, maintain a balanced budget and focus on economic growth. He promises to never vote for unnecessary expenditures such as statues, murals or entry arches and rather his focus would be on improving county infrastructure improvements and emergency services. Patt will discuss issues before the city council this session.

The Kingman Republican Women meet on the first Monday of each month (June 5) at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at 1 p.m. Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served but brown baggers are welcome.

