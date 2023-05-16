OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

RV fire reported near airport, no injuries reported

Northern Arizona Fire District personnel were called to the Kingman Municipal Airport area on Tuesday, May 16. (Courtesy photo)

Northern Arizona Fire District personnel were called to the Kingman Municipal Airport area on Tuesday, May 16. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 3:25 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 16, 2023 6:03 PM

Another RV fire drew Northern Arizona Fire District personnel to the 6000 block of East Kashmir Rod east of the Kingman Municipal Airport early Tuesday, May 16. Fire Chief Dennis Hoke said the 1:50 a.m. response was the third time NAFD personnel responded to a fire at that location in one month.

“Units arrived on scene and found a motorhome, debris and tires on fire," Hoke said. “The fire was extinguished and overhaul complete."

Hoke said no one was injured in the incident.

“The fire appears to have been intentionally set," Hoke said. “No suspects have been identified."

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State