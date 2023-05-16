RV fire reported near airport, no injuries reported

Another RV fire drew Northern Arizona Fire District personnel to the 6000 block of East Kashmir Rod east of the Kingman Municipal Airport early Tuesday, May 16. Fire Chief Dennis Hoke said the 1:50 a.m. response was the third time NAFD personnel responded to a fire at that location in one month.

“Units arrived on scene and found a motorhome, debris and tires on fire," Hoke said. “The fire was extinguished and overhaul complete."

Hoke said no one was injured in the incident.

“The fire appears to have been intentionally set," Hoke said. “No suspects have been identified."