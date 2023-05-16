Supervisors vote to send letter to Legislators to remove Highway 93 light

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to have county staff prepare a letter supervisors opposing the placement of a stop light on Highway 93 to be signed by the chairman of the board that will go to the three area state legislators.

According to a Mohave County news release, the request regards the placement of a stop light on Highway 93 at the Last Stop Travel Center intersection in White Hills. The letter approved on May 15 will request that the legislators investigate the placement of the traffic light.

The location is the final stop for gas and snacks before entering Nevada from Arizona and the first stop in reverse. According to county staff, the supervisors all agreed the light is unnecessary and claimed it could also to accidents on the highly traveled highway. County staff will draft the letter to the Arizona Department of Transportation with final approval from supervisors.

The supervisors are hopeful for a reversal and the stop light will be removed.

Previously, at its March 6 meeting, the supervisors sent a letter to ADOT calling for the removal of that stop light and the response was unsatisfactory.