Contract awarded for Mohave Community College student housing

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College is embarking upon its first foray into the student housing arena.

The MCC Board of Governors recently approved award of a design-build contract for a 25,000 sq. ft. apartment complex on the campus in Bullhead City. Vice President for Administrative Services Jennifer Dixon said an evaluation team recommended award to Flagstaff-based Kinney Construction Services and Todd and Associates after interviewing representative of two firms who responded to the college Request for Proposals.

Dixon told board members that the team is both accomplished and experienced with more than 200 higher education projects under the belts in northern Arizona, including some $375 million in construction and the provision of nearly 3,500 student beds for Northern Arizona University.

Dixon noted that the team's 100% success record in meeting project schedules is critical for a construction campaign that will overlap teaching on the Bullhead City campus.

MCC Chief Financial Officer Linda Green said project cost is capped at $5.8 million.

“The conceptual design for this building was to have 17, 20-bedroom apartments that could house 4 students per apartment,” Green said during the May 12 board meeting held in Bullhead City. “It also included a larger apartment for a resident manager, some common study space, laundry facilities, mechanical rooms, mail room and office space.”

Approval of contract award came by a 4-1 vote, with board member Susan McAlpine dissenting after expressing concern about the cost without certainty of revenue return. MCC President Stacy Klippenstein expressed confidence in the business model and noted more student housing projects might be possible if the first is highly successful.

“We're really excited to be able to offer an opportunity for an auxiliary-style program and build on our own campus. That could generate an auxiliary revenue flow each year that we think would benefit the college,” Klippenstein said. “It definitely diversifies our portfolio of revenue abilities as well as it does set us up in the future, once this thing is going, that we could access revenue bonds if we wish to do other types of auxiliary units down the line.”

MCC expects the apartment complex to be ready for occupancy by June 2024.